Special Sprint Car Race at Jackson Friday Night

If you're a fan of racing, it's a must to attend an event over Memorial Day weekend. Indy, Charlotte, plus all the short tracks across the nation are thundering with action.

The track in the Sioux Falls area that has my attention, is Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota. It's a little over an hour away from Sioux Falls on I-90.

Racing is on Friday night (5/26) starting at 7:30 PM. The event will feature the Big 410 Motor Outlaw Sprints.

Watching these king of sprint car machines on the big half mile, is something to see. They are racing for $3,500 to win.

Want to know what it's like to be in a Sprint Car? Check this out...

The event is a special one. It's The 4th Annual Danny Williams Memorial. Williams passed away in 2013 and was a huge supporter in sprint car racing. He worked on many sprint cars over multiple decades.

Adult ticket price is $20, with students ages 13 to 18 at $10. Kids 12 and under get in free. See more information on the racing at Jackson Motorplex.

