When asked the question, "Who has the best chicken in Sioux Falls?", there are usually two restaurants that pop into your mind immediately. This time, you'd be wrong.

Southern Living, a magazine dedicated to Southern culture, recipes, travel and events knows a thing or two about good ol' southern fried chicken, so it was only natural they put together a list of the best places to get fried chicken in all 50 states. But, they didn't taste test every chicken joint in the U.S., they relied on the help of Yelp reviews.

(Yelp) scoured through thousands of restaurants on the site with a large concentration of reviews of fried chicken and ranked those using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Who knew you could get good southern fried chicken in Sioux Falls, South Dakota? A little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls was named as having the best chicken in South Dakota. Last year, we also named this restaurant one of the Top 5 Best Kept Secrets in Sioux Falls. Not only do they do nearly authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, but Mama's Pfried and Phillys at 111 1/2 East 10th Street in downtown Sioux Falls has some pretty amazing fried chicken.

The chicken definitely has a southern flair to it. It's not "hot" spicy, but there is a spicy heat. I will never ask for someone's secret recipe, but my guess is there is a kick of cayenne and a mix of other seasonings for the perfect breading.

Mama's Pfried and Phillys is a tiny eatery with only a few counter stools and some outside seating. Not only is the food good, you can't beat the unpretentious atmosphere. Just a little joint to grab some lunch and relax.

