South Dakota’s Tyler Hagedorn to Miss 2018-19 Season

One of the players South Dakota was relying heavily on this season will not be suiting up for the Coyotes.

Forward Tyler Hagedorn will miss the entire 2018-19 season as he continues to recover from a high-grade medial plantar fascia tear he sustained during the off-season.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native is planning to return and play out his senior year during the 2019-2020 season.

Hagedorn was a second-team all-Summit League selection last season, averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game. He also ranked fourth in the league with 28 blocked shots.

In his USD career, he's made 35 starts and played in 86 games, scoring 646 career points and pulling down 319 career rebounds.

Last season, his best in a Coyote uniform, Hagedorn led South Dakota in scoring nine times and in rebounding 14 times.

USD has four games remaining in the non-conference schedule, beginning with a home game Wednesday (December 12) against Bellevue.

The Coyotes tipoff Summit League play December 28 at North Dakota State.