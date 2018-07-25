South Dakota’s Reaction to Trump’s Farm Aid

Tuesday (7/24) we published the story shortly after U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will take several actions to assist farmers in response to trade damage from unjustified retaliation.

South Dakota leaders gave their reaction to the news. Republican U.S. Senator John Thune says the government's plan to help U.S. farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs is "merely a Band-Aid."

Thune said Tuesday that he appreciates the intent of President Donald Trump's push to ensure agricultural producers get as much help as possible, but says the plan provides a "false and short-term" sense of security.

The $12 billion plan is meant to assist farmers hurt by Trump's trade disputes with China and other trading partners.

Thune says free and fair trade is crucial for the state's farmers. Republican Senator Mike Rounds called the plan a "partial fix," but praised the administration's recognition of the harm market instability is causing farmers.

A spokeswoman for GOP Representative Kristi Noem says she's reviewing the plan.

Source: Associated Press

