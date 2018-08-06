When it comes to infamous serial killers, a few names come to mind: Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed Gein just to name a few. But what about South Dakota?

With the sixth state with the smallest population size, we sure did! According to doyouremember.com , they break down and list of some of the most infamous people for doing really bad things in each state in the United States.

Jerry Brudos was born in Webster, South Dakota in 1939 but moved out west to Salem, Oregon. As a child, he was physically abused by his mother due to the fact that she really wanted a girl. At the age of five, he had a fetish for women's shoes and even tried to steal shoes from his 1st-grade teacher. He also had a knack for stealing women's underwear from female neighbors.

By the time he entered his teens, he was in and out of psychiatric hospitals. It was at this point he began stalking women and knocking them down or choking them unconscious and fleeing with their shoes.

When he was 17, he was arrested for abducting and beating a young woman. He was sentenced to the psychiatric ward at Oregon State for nine months where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. While being institutionalized, he still managed to graduate from high school with his class in 1957.

In 1961, he married a 17-year old girl and had two children but family life was not for him. Between 1968 and 1969, Brudos bludgeoned and strangled four young women and attempted to attack two others. He was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life imprisonment in Oregon State Penitentiary.

On March 28, 2006, he died of liver cancer. At the time of his death, he served a total of 37 years behind bars. He was often called the Shoe Fetish Slayer.

You can read more about him and his murders at Wikpedia.com .

