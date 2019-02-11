South Dakota’s Most Googled Relationship Question

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, a day where we show our significant other how much we truly love them. Some may shower them with flowers and chocolate, others with jewelry or a night out on the town.

But when it comes to relationship questions, the team at CenturyLink , recently conducted a survey at the top relationship questions googled in each state. To create the list, they used Google Search Trends to find the search volume for ten key relationship questions from December 2017 to December 2018. Then used this data to see what question each state searched more than other states.

So as for South Dakota, it turns out that most South Dakotans don't know how to break up with someone! That doesn't seem too bad. If you live in Iowa, turns out Iowans don't know how to kiss!

image via centurylinkquote.com