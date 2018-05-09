South Dakota’s Ghost Towns: Emmet

Ghost towns have always fascinated me - And South Dakota has no shortage of these gems hidden throughout the state. This series will explore a few that you may not have heard of but their history will most definitely give you a chill. Here’s to a summer road trip to some of South Dakotas most-haunted abandoned towns.

Emmet, located in Union County (and not far from Beresford), began in 1871 with just a small dance hall, a general store, and Saint Josephs Catholic Church. The cemetery surrounding the church is the only remnant of the community.

Diving further into the history of the town, Hillbilly Haunts Facebook page, the Emmet Hall, a popular social and dancing hangout back in the day, once hosted the Lawrence Welk Band. The round unique building, which has since been torn down, was located approximately a half-mile north and two miles west of the St. Joseph Cemetery.

According to the Hillbilly Haunts Facebook page, during the cleanup of the building's demolition in 2015, workers reported "experiencing a strange presence and sounds during their time here retrieving materials."

Today, Emmet is located within Emmet Township which had a population of 257 in the 2000 census.

See Also: