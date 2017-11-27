South Dakota’s Chris Streveler Leads All-Missouri Valley Team

Offensive Player of the Year Chris Streveler leads the 2017 All-Missouri Valley First Team Offense.

The South Dakota quarterback broke USD single-season records for total offense (3,871 yds) and passing yards (3,236), accounting for 33 touchdowns and only committing five turnovers in 10 games. The senior had 414 yards of total offense in the Coyotes' FCS Playoff win at Nicholls in round one. USD plays at Sam Houston State in round two.

Streveler is one of two Coyotes on the first team offense. Offensive lineman Stetson Dagel is the other.

South Dakota State put a trio of players on the first team offense - wide receiver Jake Wieneke, tight end Dallas Goedert, and center Jacob Ohnesorge. Weneke has 46 catches for 670 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017. Goedert leads SDSU with 60 catches for 966 yards and five scores.

OFFENSE - FIRST TEAM

QB -- Chris Streveler USD

RB -- Tevin McCaster YSU, James Robinson, ILS

FB -- Connor Wentz NDSU

WR -- Jaelon Acklin WIU, Daurice Fountain UNI, Jake Wieneke SDSU

TE -- Dallas Goedert SDSU

OL -- Stetson Dagel USD, Jacob Judd WIU, Austin Kuhnert NDSU, Jacob Ohnesorge SDSU, Justin Spencer YSU

SDSU landed two players on the All-Missouri Valley First Team Defense - linebacker Christian Rozeboom and defensive back Jordan Brown. Rozeboom leads the Jackrabbits with 107 tackles, including seven for loss. Brown leads the South Dakota State defense with three interceptions.

USD lineman Darin Greenfield is the lone Coyote on the first team defense. Greenfield has 57 tackles so far this season, including 18 1/2 for loss, and eight sacks.

DEFENSE - FIRST TEAM

DL -- Darin Greenfield USD, Dalton Keene ILS, Adam Reth UNI, Khalen Saunders WIU

LB -- Nick DeLuca NDSU, Jared Farley UNI, Christian Rozeboom SDSU, Brett Taylor WIU

DB-- Jordan Brown SDSU, Elijah Campbell UNI, Tre Dempsey NDSU, Robbie Grimsley NDSU, Davontae Harris ILS

SPECIAL TEAMS - FIRST TEAM

PK -- Sean Slattery ILS

LS -- James Fisher NDSU

P -- Lane Reazin SIU

RS -- Deion Holliman MSU