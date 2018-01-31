South Dakotans on Super Bowl Sunday: Pass the Hummus

When it comes to food, South Dakota is usually about as 'meat and potatoes' as it gets. I mean we're the ones that gave the world chislic!

So imagine my surprise when I read the findings by a research team at General Mills , about which snacks were the favorites in each state to consume during the Super Bowl.

According to recipe search data from sites like BettyCrocker.com , Pillsbury.com , and Tablespoon.com . folks in the Mount Rushmore state will be reaching for chikpeas instead of chislic. They say we have a hankering for hummus.

General Mills

We are the only state in the union that picked the classic Middle Eastern dip as our favorite. Which begs one important question - who exactly did they survey? Not any South Dakotan I know!

As for the Super Bowl hosts, our next door neighbors in Minnesota will be munching on - what else - tater tot hot dish (and regret - sorry Vikings fans!).

Here's what's popular in the other 48 states:

Alabama -- Mississippi Roast

Alaska -- Potato Salad

Arizona -- Chili

Arkansas -- Queso Cheese Dip

California -- Chicken Wings

Colorado -- Taco Pie

Connecticut -- Slow Cooker Chicken Wings

Delaware -- Butter Cake Bars

Florida -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Georgia -- Sliders

Hawaii -- Crescent Sloppy Joe's

Idaho -- Little Smokies

Illinois -- Chex Mix

Indiana -- Root Beer Chicken

Iowa -- Pigs In A Blanket

Kansas -- Dill Pickle Soup

Kentucky -- Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Lousiana -- Crab au Gratin

Maine -- Clam Dip

Maryland -- Pizza Sticks

Massachusetts -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Michigan -- Potato Soup

Mississippi -- Beef Stew

Missouri -- Hamburgers

Montana -- Buffalo Chicken Dip

Nebraska -- Hot Wings

Nevada -- Sausage Cheese Balls

New Hampshire -- Chili

New Jersey -- Chili

New Mexico -- Seven Layer Taco Dip

New York -- Buffalo Chicken Wings

North Carolina -- Sausage Cheese Balls

North Dakota -- Bacon-Wrapped Smokies

Ohio -- White Chicken Chili

Oklahoma -- Stuffed Mushrooms

Oregon -- Taco Soup

Pennsylvania -- Potato Soup

Rhode Island -- Chili

South Carolina -- Cowboy Caviar

Tennessee -- Skillet Dips

Texas -- Sausage Cheese Balls

Utah -- Pulled Pork

Vermont -- Bruschetta

Virginia -- Deviled Eggs

Washington -- Jalapeno Popper Dip

West Virginia -- Sliders

Wisconsin -- Pinwheels

Wyoming -- Sliders