South Dakotans on Super Bowl Sunday: Pass the Hummus
When it comes to food, South Dakota is usually about as 'meat and potatoes' as it gets. I mean we're the ones that gave the world chislic!
So imagine my surprise when I read the findings by a research team at General Mills, about which snacks were the favorites in each state to consume during the Super Bowl.
According to recipe search data from sites like BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com. folks in the Mount Rushmore state will be reaching for chikpeas instead of chislic. They say we have a hankering for hummus.
We are the only state in the union that picked the classic Middle Eastern dip as our favorite. Which begs one important question - who exactly did they survey? Not any South Dakotan I know!
As for the Super Bowl hosts, our next door neighbors in Minnesota will be munching on - what else - tater tot hot dish (and regret - sorry Vikings fans!).
Here's what's popular in the other 48 states:
Alabama -- Mississippi Roast
Alaska -- Potato Salad
Arizona -- Chili
Arkansas -- Queso Cheese Dip
California -- Chicken Wings
Colorado -- Taco Pie
Connecticut -- Slow Cooker Chicken Wings
Delaware -- Butter Cake Bars
Florida -- Sausage Cheese Balls
Georgia -- Sliders
Hawaii -- Crescent Sloppy Joe's
Idaho -- Little Smokies
Illinois -- Chex Mix
Indiana -- Root Beer Chicken
Iowa -- Pigs In A Blanket
Kansas -- Dill Pickle Soup
Kentucky -- Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Lousiana -- Crab au Gratin
Maine -- Clam Dip
Maryland -- Pizza Sticks
Massachusetts -- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Michigan -- Potato Soup
Mississippi -- Beef Stew
Missouri -- Hamburgers
Montana -- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nebraska -- Hot Wings
Nevada -- Sausage Cheese Balls
New Hampshire -- Chili
New Jersey -- Chili
New Mexico -- Seven Layer Taco Dip
New York -- Buffalo Chicken Wings
North Carolina -- Sausage Cheese Balls
North Dakota -- Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Ohio -- White Chicken Chili
Oklahoma -- Stuffed Mushrooms
Oregon -- Taco Soup
Pennsylvania -- Potato Soup
Rhode Island -- Chili
South Carolina -- Cowboy Caviar
Tennessee -- Skillet Dips
Texas -- Sausage Cheese Balls
Utah -- Pulled Pork
Vermont -- Bruschetta
Virginia -- Deviled Eggs
Washington -- Jalapeno Popper Dip
West Virginia -- Sliders
Wisconsin -- Pinwheels
Wyoming -- Sliders