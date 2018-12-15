South Dakota women defeat No. 22 Missouri in milestone win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ciarra Duffy scored 20 points and South Dakota beat No. 22 Missouri 74-61 on Saturday for the Coyotes' first road win over a Top 25 team in program history.

The Coyotes (10-1) won their eighth straight game, a streak that includes a November victory over then-No. 23 Iowa. Their only loss came at Drake, which briefly made the Top 25 after that.

South Dakota took the lead for good early in the third quarter when the Arens sisters — senior Allison and sophomore Monica — combined for eight points in a 10-0 run. Missouri cut a 13-point deficit to two on Sophie Cunningham's 3-pointer that capped 17-7 run over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. But those were the Tigers' final points — they missed their last six shots — while the Coyotes finished on an 11-0 streak.

Monica Arens finished with 13 points and Allison Arens 10.

Cunningham scored 19 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

Missouri made 12 3-pointers, five more than the Coyotes, but were outscored 30-16 in the paint and outrebounded 41-34.

