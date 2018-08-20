Watertown Police Officers responded to the Pelican Lake Access south of Evolution Sports at Watertown early Friday morning (August 17) just after 4:00 AM after receiving a report of a truck in the lake.

Searching through the fog, police found a white F-150 pickup truck that was partially submerged in the water. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Michelle Sawatzky of Watertown.

A DUI review on the scene indicated that Sawatzky was intoxicated and was charged with her third DUI, which is a felony.

With the assistance of their watercraft, the Watertown Fire Department and Codington County Search and Rescue team assisted with the removal of the truck. Sawatzky was the only occupant and no injuries were reported.

Sawatzky was being held at the Codington County Detention Center on a $1000.00 cash only bond.

