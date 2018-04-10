South Dakota Winter Wheat Crop in Good Shape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair condition as spring progresses.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 62 percent of the wheat crop is rated fair, with another 22 percent in good condition. Only 16 percent is rated poor or very poor.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated about three-fourths adequate to surplus, with subsoil moisture approaching two-thirds in that category.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: