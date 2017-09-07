South Dakota vs Duke Basketball Game to Air on ESPN 2

If you weren't able to schedule a trip to Durham, North Carolina to see the Coyotes battle the Blue Devils, ESPN has decided to broadcast the game nationwide.

USD and Duke made the announcement earlier this year that the two teams would meet on December 2, 2017. Now ESPN has decided to pick up the game and air it nationwide on ESPN 2.

With the national television appearance, the game has been set for a 2:30 PM central time start.

The Coyotes are coming off a Summit League regular season title last season.