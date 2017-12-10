South Dakota Tourism Wins Three National Awards

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has won three major awards in an international marketing competition.

The HSMAI Adrian Awards recognizes various aspects of travel marketing, including advertising, PR and digital promotions.

The department won three Adrian Awards for its efforts including a gold award for a CBS Evening News segment, a gold award for the social media campaign, Good Times, Great Places and a silver award for the My Great Place mailer.

“We are honored to be recognized among the record-breaking 2,000 entries HSMAI received this year,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “The marketing efforts of our staff and agencies of record--Lawrence & Schiller, NJF and MMGY Global, have found successful ways to share the South Dakota story and contribute to the economic impact of travel and tourism to the state.”

