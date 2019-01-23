South Dakota Tops ESPN Mid-Major Poll

Not since South Dakota won the WNIT following the 2016 season have the Coyotes been on top of the college basketball world - until now.

The Coyotes (17-3/5-1 Summit League ) are the new number-one team in the espnW Mid-Major Poll .

USD is up from fifth a week ago after road wins at Oral Roberts and Omaha. The Coyotes have won 19-of-20 in conference play heading into action at North Dakota (Thursday) and at home with Western Illinois (Saturday) this week.

South Dakota State is also up in the poll this week,

The Jackrabbits (13-6/5-1 Summit League) jump three spots to number-three overall. SDSU's lone loss in the last month has come to USD.

SDSU has a pair of home games this week. Tonight (January 23) with North Dakota State and Saturday (January 26) with Omaha.

espnW Mid-Major Top 10

South Dakota Gonzaga South Dakota State Drake BYU Central Michigan Alabama-Birmingham Ohio Buffalo Rice