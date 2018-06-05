South Dakota Teachers Can Get Free Burgers Today at Red Robin

School is out and summer vacation is now on and in honor of all the hard work South Dakota teachers did this school year, Red Robin is offering up free burgers to you today!

Just stop in to the Red Robin location inside the Empire Mall today (June 5) and get yourself a free Tavern Double Burger: The Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and the Smoky Jack Tavern Double. The deal is not just for teachers but for anyone who works for or with a school. All you have to do to get a free Red Robin burger is show valid school ID when ordering on Tuesday. No purchase is required.

Whether you area bus driver, counselor, Principal or other educational professor. Even if you happened to be retired from education you can still get in on this meal deal. Even better: Red Robin’s free burger deal for teachers and school workers all come with bottomless steak fries too.

Hours of operation at Red Robin are from 11:00AM to 10:00PM.

