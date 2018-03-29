Mike Daum and Matt Mooney are accustomed to being rivals on the basketball floor when Daum's South Dakota State Jackrabbits tangle with Mooney's South Dakota Coyotes. But now the two are teammates on a very select squad.

Both juniors are on the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team, named for the longtime Illinois and New Mexico head coach.

Daum is the two-time Summit League Player of the Year and one of just three players nationally to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game (24/10), helping SDSU win their third-straight Summit League Tournament title, earning a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

The Kimball, Nebraska native set a school record with 96 three-pointers and shot 46 percent from the field overall, scoring 836 points to help the Jackrabbits claim the program's first-ever outright regular season league title at the Division I level.

Mooney led USD 19 points per game. He scored 637 points in 2017-18, the fourth-most in a single season in program history. Mooney also tallied a career-best 105 assists and made 67 steals.

The Wauconda, Illinois, native was a first team all-Summit League for the second-straight season and helped South Dakota achieve a 26-9 record, the most wins in the Division I era.

On e player on the All-America team will receive the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, April 2 in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.

2017-18 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Mike Daum Jr. South Dakota State

Matt Mooney JR South Dakota

Trae Bell-Haynes Sr. Vermont

Bogdan Bliznyuk Sr. Eastern Washington

Desonta Bradford Sr. ETSU

Keith Braxton So. Saint Francis PA

Tookie Brown Jr. Georgia Southern

Joe Chealey Sr. Charleston

Chris Clemons Jr. Campbell

Clayton Custer Jr. Loyola Chicago

Tre-Shaun Fletcher Sr. Toledo

Blake Francis So. Wagner

Jerrick Harding So. Weber State

Brandon Goodwin Sr. FGCU

Max Heidegger So. UC Santa Barbara

Kevin Hervey Sr. UT Arlington

Jordan Howard Sr. Central Arkansas

John Konchar Jr. Fort Wayne

Nathan Knight So. William & Mary

Jock Landale Sr. Saint Mary's

Zach Lofton Sr. New Mexico State

Jairus Lyles Sr. UMBC

Fletcher Magee Jr.. Wofford

CJ Massinburg Jr. Buffalo

Garrison Mathews Jr. Lipscomb

Drew McDonald Jr. Northern Kentucky

Matt Morgan Jr. Cornell

Kendrick Nunn Sr. Oakland

Vasa Pusica Jr. Northeastern

Grant Riller So. Charleston

Junior Robinson Sr. Mount St. Mary's

Devin Sibley Sr. Furman

D'Marcus Simonds So. Georgia State

Andre Spight Sr. Northern Colorado

Jonathan Stark Sr. Murray State

Zach Thomas Sr. Bucknell

James Thompson IV Jr. Eastern Michigan

Seth Towns So. Harvard

Reed Timmer Sr. Drake

Bryce Washington Sr. Louisiana

