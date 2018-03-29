South Dakota State’s Mike Daum, South Dakota’s Matt Mooney are All-Americans
Mike Daum and Matt Mooney are accustomed to being rivals on the basketball floor when Daum's South Dakota State Jackrabbits tangle with Mooney's South Dakota Coyotes. But now the two are teammates on a very select squad.
Both juniors are on the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team, named for the longtime Illinois and New Mexico head coach.
Daum is the two-time Summit League Player of the Year and one of just three players nationally to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game (24/10), helping SDSU win their third-straight Summit League Tournament title, earning a third consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
The Kimball, Nebraska native set a school record with 96 three-pointers and shot 46 percent from the field overall, scoring 836 points to help the Jackrabbits claim the program's first-ever outright regular season league title at the Division I level.
Mooney led USD 19 points per game. He scored 637 points in 2017-18, the fourth-most in a single season in program history. Mooney also tallied a career-best 105 assists and made 67 steals.
The Wauconda, Illinois, native was a first team all-Summit League for the second-straight season and helped South Dakota achieve a 26-9 record, the most wins in the Division I era.
On e player on the All-America team will receive the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, April 2 in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship.
2017-18 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
- Mike Daum Jr. South Dakota State
- Matt Mooney JR South Dakota
- Trae Bell-Haynes Sr. Vermont
- Bogdan Bliznyuk Sr. Eastern Washington
- Desonta Bradford Sr. ETSU
- Keith Braxton So. Saint Francis PA
- Tookie Brown Jr. Georgia Southern
- Joe Chealey Sr. Charleston
- Chris Clemons Jr. Campbell
- Clayton Custer Jr. Loyola Chicago
- Tre-Shaun Fletcher Sr. Toledo
- Blake Francis So. Wagner
- Jerrick Harding So. Weber State
- Brandon Goodwin Sr. FGCU
- Max Heidegger So. UC Santa Barbara
- Kevin Hervey Sr. UT Arlington
- Jordan Howard Sr. Central Arkansas
- John Konchar Jr. Fort Wayne
- Nathan Knight So. William & Mary
- Jock Landale Sr. Saint Mary's
- Zach Lofton Sr. New Mexico State
- Jairus Lyles Sr. UMBC
- Fletcher Magee Jr.. Wofford
- CJ Massinburg Jr. Buffalo
- Garrison Mathews Jr. Lipscomb
- Drew McDonald Jr. Northern Kentucky
- Matt Morgan Jr. Cornell
- Kendrick Nunn Sr. Oakland
- Vasa Pusica Jr. Northeastern
- Grant Riller So. Charleston
- Junior Robinson Sr. Mount St. Mary's
- Devin Sibley Sr. Furman
- D'Marcus Simonds So. Georgia State
- Andre Spight Sr. Northern Colorado
- Jonathan Stark Sr. Murray State
- Zach Thomas Sr. Bucknell
- James Thompson IV Jr. Eastern Michigan
- Seth Towns So. Harvard
- Reed Timmer Sr. Drake
- Bryce Washington Sr. Louisiana
SEE ALSO: