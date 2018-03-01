South Dakota State University Coach John Stiegelmeier Arrested

One of the most popular and well admired coach in the state is apologizing. South Dakota State University head football coach John Stiegelmeier was charged for driving under the influence in January.

KSFY TV is reporting that Stiegelmeier was discovered by police on January 27 when his car was seen in a ditch in Brookings, South Dakota.

According to KSFY the officer asked Stiegelmeier to sit in the front seat of the patrol car. He was allegedly "unsteady on his feet" after leaving his vehicle.

The officer could smell alcohol on Stiefelmeier, who admitted he had been drinking an alcoholic beverage called "Joose," according to court documents.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test was performed the officer could not obtain a PBT from Stiegelmeier.

He was arrested for DUI-1st just after 11:30 PM.

Coach Stiegelmeier said his poor decision to drive intoxicated reflects on him and not the football team or staff.

He is the winningest football coach in South Dakota State University history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 148-97 record in 21 seasons.

See Also: