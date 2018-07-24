South Dakota State to Play in U.S. Bank Basketball Classic

We already know that U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is more than capable of hosting a big time football game after the success of Super Bowl LII in February of 2018.

Now authorities in the Twin Cities are readying for their next big challenge, welcoming the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four in April of 2019.

To get ready, authorities have invited eight teams to the Cities for a 'dress rehearsal' of sorts - the inaugural U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic .

South Dakota State is in the field. The Jackrabbits will play Northern Iowa in the final game of the two-day event, Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 8:00 PM.

SDSU was 28-7 last season, winning the Summit League Tournament before falling to Ohio State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNI finished 16-16 in 2017-18.

Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic go on sale Friday, August 10 at 10:00 AM, and are available for single-day packages, which start at $15 per seat, or two-day packages in select price levels. All tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com .

U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic schedule (all times tentative):

Friday, November 30

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Wisconsin-River Falls, 6:00 PM

Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota, 8:30 PM

Saturday, December 1

North Dakota State vs. Drake, 5:30 PM

South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa, 8:00 PM

SEE ALSO: