South Dakota State Parks had a Great 2017

Numbers released this week by the State of South Dakota show that South Dakota's state parks continue to be very popular. The parks saw a large number of visitors in 2017. State park campgrounds continued their decade long upward trend in nights spent camping, up 3.8%.

“Camping is widely popular in the state parks,” Katie Ceroll, South Dakota State Parks director, said in a statement. “But we offer so much more. Whether you’re staying overnight or stopping in for the day, parks feature visitor centers, special events and other recreational opportunities to enhance your visit.”

Highlights of 2017 in South Dakota state parks.

In 2017 state park campgrounds hosted more than 342,000 nights of camping.

Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls opened its visitor center and has had over 80,000 guests.

11,600 visitors attended the 40th Annual Fort Sisseton Historical Festival. Featuring new canoe/kayak campsites at three state parks, as well as several city and county parks.

Custer State Park opened the rejuvenated, and now interactive, Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center.

“These and other new features are great ways to enhance your experience in the parks,” Ceroll added, “I encourage folks to get out in 2018 and discover all your parks have to offer.”

Source: State of South Dakota

