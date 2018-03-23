As college basketball is king around the country this time of year Sioux Falls is also in that spotlight.

The NCAA Division-II men's basketball tournament continues at the Sanford Pentagon with the Elite-8 tournament.

And Northern State University continued their winning pace with a 105-99 double-overtime win over Queens in the semifinal game Thursday. The win sends the Wolves to the championship game for the first time in school history.

Ian Smith led Northern State with 22 points and seven assists. Darin Peterka netted 20 points.

Queens, which led by as many as 11 in the first half, was paced by Ike Agusi's 27 points.

NSU (36-3) will play for the Division II national championship at 2:00 PM Saturday against Ferris State (37-1) in a game televised on CBS.

And at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament the South Dakota women’s basketball team topped Michigan State 85-83 in an overtime thriller Thursday night. South Dakota will host Big 12 TCU Sunday in the WNIT quarterfinals.

SEE ALSO: