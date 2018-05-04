South Dakota Quarterback Chris Streveler Signs with Winnipeg

University of South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler has found a professional home and it's north of the border in the Canadian Football League.

Many people were surprised that Streveler didn't get an NFL look following an impressive college career at USD and Minnesota. Former USD linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham even tweeted his displeasure about Streveler's lack of NFL looks a few days after the NFL Draft concluded.

Most people around this area that watched Streveler play would agree with those statements. Streveler started two seasons for USD and helped lead the Coyotes to a 8-5 record and playoff appearance last season. He threw for 6,081 yards, and 54 passing touchdowns during his tenure at South Dakota. He also rushed for 1,543 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Streveler is still taking advantage of a professional opportunity. He has decided to take his talents up north to Winnipeg to play for the Blue Bombers. Winnipeg is one of the most successful CFL teams with 24 Grey Cup appearances and 10 total championships.

Winnipeg opens the preseason on June 1st against Edmonton. The two teams will then open the regular season just two weeks later in Winnipeg on June 14.

Stats and information provided by the University of South Dakota.

