South Dakota Preview: Coyotes at Indiana State

One week after suffering their most lopsided loss of the season, South Dakota will try to bounce back and even their Missouri Valley Conference record when they play at Indiana State , Saturday (November 3).

The Sycamores ((4-4/2-3 MVC) are greatly improved over the team that went 0-11 last season and lost 56-6 at USD. Indiana State has won back-to-back games, both on the road, heading into the match-up with the Coyotes.

First-year quarterback Ryan Boyle, a transfer from the University of Iowa, is the reigning Newcomer of the Week in the conference after throwing for 325 yards and three scores in a win at Youngstown State. Boyle was also Indiana State's leading rusher after the Sycamores lost the league's leading rusher Ja'Quan Keys to a season-ending injury the week before.

Redshirt freshman Dante Hendrix had a couple of big catches at Youngstown, finishing with 186 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, a pair of linebackers lead the Sycamores. Jonas Griffith is the Defensive Player of the Week in the league and leads all Missouri Valley tacklers. Katrell Moss is third in the conference in tackles.

Indiana State is plus-seven in turnover margin.

Jerry Nunez leads all MVC kickers with 11 field goals.

Kickoff is noon, Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Last weekend (October 27), the Coyotes (3-5/2-3 MVFC) dug themselves an early hole and never recovered in a 59-14 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State.

In the first six minutes of the game, USD gave up a couple of big plays and turned the ball over, falling behind 21-0 midway through the first quarter.

Bison quarterback Easton Stick threw for 176 yards and three scores and also ran for 79 yards and two other touchdowns as NDSU amassed 560 yards of total offense.

Coyote quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 152 yards and ran for 115 yards and a score in the loss.

I talked with USD head coach Bob Nielson about the North Dakota State loss and the Indiana State match-up: