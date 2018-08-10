South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Poll August 10, 2018
It's time for another year of high school football in South Dakota, and the preseason Prep Media football poll has been released.
This year's prep media preseason poll shows how much of a fun season that this year should be. Each of the seven South Dakota football classes had a minimum of two teams that received first place votes. Some classes even had upwards of four teams who received a first place vote.
Each week members of the South Dakota media will vote for their top five teams in each of the seven classes. The votes are then tallied, and one comprehensive poll is released. Moving forward, each weekly poll will be released on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM.
The high school football season for Class 11B and the 9-man classes starts on August 17. Classes 11A-11AAA start one week later on August 24.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- SF Washington (26) 138
- SF O’Gorman (2) 97
- SF Roosevelt 83
- Brandon Valley 67
- SF Lincoln 28
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
- Mitchell (22) 133
- Pierre (3) 103
- Harrisburg (3) 96
- Yankton 53
- Huron 19
Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
- Dakota Valley (14) 113
- Madison (10) 104
- Tea Area (4) 95
- St. Thomas More 68
- Dell Rapids 24
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.
Class 11B
- SF Christian (23) 134
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 109
- Winner 74
- Sioux Valley (1) 56
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 32
Receiving votes: Canton 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
- Gregory (14) 113
- Miller/Highmore-Harrold (9) 105
- Wolsey-Wessington (2) 75
- Irene-Wakonda (1) 55
- Webster Area (2) 49
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, North Border 7, Bon Homme 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 2, Kimball/White Lake 1.
Class 9A
- Britton-Hecla (16) 122
- Howard (10) 120
- Corsica-Stickney (1) 74
- Warner 54
- Clark/Willow Lake (1) 35
Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 8, Timber Lake 5, Potter County 1, Alcester-Hudson 1
Class 9B
- Sully Buttes (20) 127
- Castlewood (3) 88
- Colome (3) 80
- Colman-Egan (2) 78
- Harding County 28
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 13, Wall 6.
