South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Poll August 10, 2018

It's time for another year of high school football in South Dakota, and the preseason Prep Media football poll has been released.

This year's prep media preseason poll shows how much of a fun season that this year should be. Each of the seven South Dakota football classes had a minimum of two teams that received first place votes. Some classes even had upwards of four teams who received a first place vote.

Each week members of the South Dakota media will vote for their top five teams in each of the seven classes. The votes are then tallied, and one comprehensive poll is released. Moving forward, each weekly poll will be released on Monday afternoons at 5:00 PM.

The high school football season for Class 11B and the 9-man classes starts on August 17. Classes 11A-11AAA start one week later on August 24.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Washington (26) 138 SF O’Gorman (2) 97 SF Roosevelt 83 Brandon Valley 67 SF Lincoln 28

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

Mitchell (22) 133 Pierre (3) 103 Harrisburg (3) 96 Yankton 53 Huron 19

Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

Dakota Valley (14) 113 Madison (10) 104 Tea Area (4) 95 St. Thomas More 68 Dell Rapids 24

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.

Class 11B

SF Christian (23) 134 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 109 Winner 74 Sioux Valley (1) 56 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 32

Receiving votes: Canton 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, McCook Central/Montrose 1.

Class 9AA

Gregory (14) 113 Miller/Highmore-Harrold (9) 105 Wolsey-Wessington (2) 75 Irene-Wakonda (1) 55 Webster Area (2) 49

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, North Border 7, Bon Homme 5, Arlington/Lake Preston 2, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

Britton-Hecla (16) 122 Howard (10) 120 Corsica-Stickney (1) 74 Warner 54 Clark/Willow Lake (1) 35

Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 8, Timber Lake 5, Potter County 1, Alcester-Hudson 1

Class 9B

Sully Buttes (20) 127 Castlewood (3) 88 Colome (3) 80 Colman-Egan (2) 78 Harding County 28

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 13, Wall 6.

