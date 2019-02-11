South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for February 11, 2019

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll features two classes with a new number one ranked team.

Viborg-Hurley has taken the top spot in Class B boys following another strong week and a 16-1 overall record. The other jump to number one this week took place in Class A girls where West Central has overtaken the top spot after an overtime win against Lennox. The Trojans' undefeated season was challenged last week with two overtime games, but they conquered both tests to move to 16-0 on the year.

Class AA sees a few changes this week. Lincoln (boys) remains as the top-ranked boy's team. The O'Gorman boys have jumped into second after wins over Roosevelt and Brookings last week combined with a Brandon Valley loss to Huron.

O'Gorman remains on top of the Class AA girl's poll. Brandon Valley moved up to second, but the biggest move of the week came for the Lincoln Patriots. Lincoln (12-5), who has been undervalued in the poll all year and penalized in the eyes of the voters for playing two of the top teams out of Minnesota, has won 10 of their last 11 games. The Patriots are 12-3 against South Dakota Class AA schools this season.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Lincoln (23) 14-1 115 1 O’Gorman 11-5 91 3 Brandon Valley 11-4 55 2 Yankton 12-4 41 4 Roosevelt 10-5 29 5

Receiving votes: Huron 9, Harrisburg 3, Stevens 2.

Class A

Tea Area (23) 17-1 115 1 SF Christian 14-2 91 3 St. Thomas More 13-2 63 2 Pine Ridge 14-3 50 4 Tiospa Zina 15-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Lennox 8, Sioux Valley 4, Dakota Valley 4, Red Cloud 1.

Class B

Viborg-Hurley (13) 16-1 95 3 White River (5) 14-2 87 1 Clark/Willow Lake (5) 13-2 76 2 Bridgewater-Emery 14-3 60 4 De Smet 13-2 25 RV

Receiving votes: Jones County 1, Timber Lake 1.

Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (23) 16-2 115 1 Brandon Valley 14-3 87 3 Lincoln 12-5 50 RV Harrisburg 13-4 43 2 Brookings 11-4 34 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 14, Washington 2.

Class A

West Central (14) 16-0 106 3 Winner (9) 15-0 96 2 Lennox 15-2 74 1 McCook Central/Montrose 14-2 36 4 SF Christian 12-4 13 RV

Receiving votes: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 5, Todd County 3, Belle Fourche 1.

Class B

Ethan (23) 16-0 115 1 Warner 17-2 81 2 De Smet 16-1 68 3 Corsica-Stickney 17-1 53 4 Faith 17-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Avon 2.