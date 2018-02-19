South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 19, 2018

Another week has passed and the major question from the entire season still remains. Who exactly is the favorite in Class AA boys basketball?

Each class has the hierarchy figured out at this point it appears outside of Class AA boys. Out of the six different classes split between girls and boys, four have the exact same rankings as last week, one class has just a minor switch, and the Class AA boys had everything blow up again.

The main factor for Class AA boys is a Rapid City Central win over Rapid City Stevens last week. The two teams played for the second time in 13 days on Thursday night. This time it was Central defeating Stevens 59-55 at the Cobbler gym. That victory has now moved Central ahead of Stevens and back into 1st place.

I'm going to be transparent with you. There is one first place vote for Stevens in the poll this week. That vote came from me. Reason being, and apparently I'm alone in this thought process, that Stevens and Central split the regular season and currently sit with the same record of 14-3 entering this week. Both teams won on their home floor, like they should, and honestly would probably split a 10-game series 5-5. I give the edge to Stevens who has played a better schedule overall compared to Central.

The other slight change in the poll this week comes in Class AA girls where Sioux Falls O'Gorman has switched spots with Harrisburg. O'Gorman is riding a six-game winning streak whereas Harrisburg lost two games last week.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Feb. 19 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Rapid City Central (25) 14-3 137 3 Rapid City Stevens (1) 14-3 100 1 Harrisburg (2) 16-3 85 2 Sioux Falls Washington 11-7 47 5 Aberdeen Central 11-7 34 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 14, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 2, Douglas 1.

Class A

Sioux Falls Christian (28) 18-0 140 1 Madison 18-1 111 2 Sioux Valley 18- 2 84 3 Dell Rapids 16-4 44 4 Tea Area 14-5 29 5

Receiving votes: Miller 5, Crow Creek 5, Dakota Valley 2.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (23) 17-3 134 1 Sully Buttes (5) 18-1 116 2 Clark/Willow Lake 15-4 78 3 White River 17-2 51 4 Corsica-Stickney 17-2 34 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 3, Warner 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Langford Area 1, Colman-Egan 1.

Girls

Class AA

Aberdeen Central (28) 17-1 140 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln 15-3 109 2 Rapid City Stevens 16-3 80 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 13-5 62 5 Harrisburg 13-5 27 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1, Brookings 1.

Class A

Belle Fourche (27) 19-1 136 1 St. Thomas More (1) 17-3 101 2 Hamlin 18-2 92 3 Lennox 17-3 52 4 McCook Central/Montrose 18-2 32 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 3, Winner 2, West Central 2.

Class B

Sully Buttes (17) 19-1 124 1 Warner (7) 17-3 107 2 Faith (4) 20-0 92 3 Castlewood 17-2 48 4 Irene-Wakonda 18-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 11, Ethan 10, Waubay-Summit 4, Avon 4, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.

