If you'd like to shoot some clay pigeons and support South Dakota Pheasant and Quail conservation here is an event for you.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are holding a sporting clays shoot at Hunters Pointe Shooting Range in Humboldt, South Dakota.

The public is invited to join representatives from Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever at Hunters Pointe Shooting Range for Clays for Conservation. This is a sporting clays shoot held on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018.

The two organizations are looking forward to getting like-minded folks together for a fun day of shooting sporting clays all while supporting their education and outreach programs.

Shooting starts at 9am with a BBQ lunch and awards beging at noon. The cost to register is $80 per shooter which includes lunch, 100 clays, and a goodie bag.

For more information on registered contact John B. Linquist, National Shooting Sports Programs Manager Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever at (712) 754-3221 or JLinquist@PheasantsForever.org.