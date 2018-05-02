South Dakota One Of The Worst States For Nurses

National Nurses Week kicks off May 6. There are lots of nurses in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area. The area is home to lots of great medical facilities.

Wallethub just released their list of 2018’s Best & Worst States for Nurses. With #1 being Best and #51 being Worst, South Dakota came in #31.

They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key metrics that collectively speak to the nursing-job opportunities in each market.

Wallethub stated that Nursing occupations are some of the most lucrative careers with the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. In fact, the industry is expected to grow at more than double the rate of the average occupation through 2026.

Topping the list of Best States for Nurses are:

1. Maine

2. Montana

3. Wahington

4. Wyonming

5. New MExico

6. Minnesota

7. Arizona

At the bottom of the list for Worst States for Nurses include:

46. Tennessee

47. Louisiana

48. Alabama

49. Vermont

50. Hawaii

51. District of Columbia

Here is how some other Midwest States ranked:

15. North Dakota

16. Iowa

17. Nebraska

18. Wisconsin

See Also: