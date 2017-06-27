I also feel that for some reason, the heartland of America, what coastal residents (east and west coast) refer to as "flyover country" is the beating heart of the U.S. Just check out the results of the survey. At least 6 of the least patriotic states are either east or west coast.

Some of the things WalletHub took into account when making their patriotic rankings included: highest and lowest number of military enlistees, most and fewest veterans per capita, percentage of citizens who voted in the presidential election, volunteer rates for each state, and more.

They gathered their data from sources like: the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veteran's Affairs, Peace Corps, the United States Election Project, and more.

You can see the full survey at WalletHub, plus read expert insight on patriotism; what it is, how to instill it in our children, the influence of economics on it and the divide between red and blue states.

See Also: