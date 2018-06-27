South Dakota Native Becky Hammon Promoted by Spurs

One day I am hoping that Becky Hammon is a NBA coach and today she took another step in making that happen.

The San Antonio Spurs have promoted South Dakota native Becky Hammon to a "front of the bench" assistant.

She has proven since retiring from the WNBA and beginning her coaching career with the Spurs in 2014 that she is one of the best in the game at teaching and understanding the game.

Gregg Popovich has had nothing but great things to say about Hammon as an assistant and clearly feels she is a intricate part of the coaching staff in San Antonio.

Hammon takes over for James Borrego who accepted the head coaching job in Charlotte.

She will join Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka as front of the bench assistants.

