South Dakota National Guard Sent to Help Puerto Rico

Governor Dennis Daugaard has activated a segment of the South Dakota National Guard to assist in the Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

Members of the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Company A, 139th Brigade Support Battalion will implement water distribution to residents.

"When disaster strikes, South Dakota lends a hand,” Gov. Daugaard said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Puerto Rico and with the soldiers of Company A who will be on the ground helping those in need.”

The group will be equipped with tankers carrying 2,000 gallons of water. The call for assistance came to the Governor from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact from the Federal Government.

Deployment could last up to 45 days.