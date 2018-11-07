South Dakota Named Second most Boring State in America

I think I'll take umbrage with this one. That's right: umbrage. The job site The Ladders set out to determine the most boring states in America and found that South Dakota ranked 2nd. Now hold on there. We have corn, a mountain of presidents, and an escalator.

Hey, Nebraska...don't laugh too loud because you're behind the Rushmore State in third.

To determine the ranking, data crunchers looked at such factors as the percentage of the population over the age of 60, percentage of the population that is married, number of households with kids, and population density.

South Dakota happens to have several residents over 60. That doesn't make us boring. it makes us experienced. And sure, the drive to Rapid City is quite barren. But we've got Wall Drug signs to read, Elvis Presley's motorcycle, and a ghost town on the way. Plus, the windiest rest stop on the planet near the Belvidere exit.

Well, Idaho, our potato lovin' friends, you're on top - and we're sure you didn't deserve to be there, either.

Here are the Top 10 Most Boring State for 2018:

Idaho South Dakota Nebraska Wyoming Kansas Iowa Utah Montana Minnesota Maine