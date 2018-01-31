South Dakota Lawmakers Need to Think like Those in Missouri

Lawmakers in Missouri are looking into creating a high-speed tube train that would run back-and-forth from St. Louis to Kansas City in less than 30 minutes. Scientists are currently conducting a feasibility study to determine whether the benefits of a " hyperloop system " would be worth the cost. The train would link the cities of St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City running along side the I-70 corridor.

So my question is, "Can South Dakota get one too?" Maybe we could get a two-for-one deal if we go in with Missouri. If anyone deserves a high-speed train it's us. That drive between Sioux Falls and Rapid City is brutal. It has got to be the most boring drive on the face of the earth.

( Then again, I remember driving across Kansas in the early 1990s and that was no picnic either. It was so windy the dirt actually blew into the back floor of our car. )

So, who do we have to talk to in the legislature to get something like that rolling here in South Dakota? Just think of all the possibilities.

If there was a concert in Rapid you wanted to attend you could hop the train, be there in less than an hour, go to the show, and be home in time to watch the 10:00 PM news.

Plus, I wouldn't have to look at that goofy outdoor metal artwork near the Montrose exit, or that petrified rock store outside of Wall - and don't even get me started on Wasta.

The benefits are endless! So, let's get the ball rolling. Let's see if we can beat Missouri to the punch. Think of the jobs a project like that would create.

And by the way - I'm scheduled to drive to Rapid in December for my nephew's wedding, so if we could get it done by then, it would be greatly appreciated.

Source: St.Louis Post-Dispatch

