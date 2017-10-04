South Dakota is Home to the World’s Longest Tongue (on a Dog)

When Carla and Craig Rickert rescued a St. Bernard named Mochi they didn't know he would come with something extra; specifically 7.3 inches of notoriety.

Morchi, or Mo as she's know, lives in South Dakota and now is the Guinness World Record holder for longest tongue on a dog (current).

“Mo is resilient, comical, loving and eternally grateful and loyal to us – her forever family. This once abused and neglected pub has taught us that it’s okay to be different. We are proud of her unique feature,” Carla Rickert says of the eight year-old pup.

Guinness World Records via YouTube

Mo loves her peanut butter, but that record breaking feature has some drawbacks. She is subject to breathing and eating issues, extra doggie slobber, and the tongue has a habit of picking up dirt and leaves.

The Rickets rescued Mo when she was two. “With this record, we hope to bring attention to how much joy rescued animals can bring to their new family,” Carla owner.