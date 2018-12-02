South Dakota Inaugural Ceremonies Date Set

The 2019 South Dakota Inaugural ceremonies and celebration are set for Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Pierre. Tickets for the events go on sale Monday, December 3. Inaugural events include public Oath of Office Ceremonies for the Governor, Constitutional Officers, and other Elected Officials, as well as a Capitol Ball and Inaugural Ball.

Oath of Office Ceremonies for legislators begin at 11:00 AM in their respective chambers at the State Capitol. The Oath of Office Ceremony for the Governor-elect and other elected state officials begins at 12:00 PM in the State Capitol Rotunda. All Oath of Office Ceremonies are free and open to the public.

The Capitol Ball featuring the Over Forte band begins at 6:30 PM at the State Capitol. The Grand March begins at 7:00 PM Tickets are required and cost $25 per person.

The Inaugural Ball featuring the 147th Army Band South Dakota National Guard begins at 8:00 PM at the Ramkota River Centre.

Tickets for both the Capitol and Inaugural Balls are available online .