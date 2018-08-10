South Dakota: Home of the Cheapest Dates in America

Clipart

Depending on your perspective, a 'cheap date' can either be a good thing or a bad thing. But in South Dakota, more than any other state in America, it's the norm.

A USA Today story says the Mount Rushmore State is home to the most inexpensive nights out in the country; the only state where the average date runs under $40 - less than half of the national average ($102.32) for two dinners, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.

Not so in South Dakota, where the average cost of a date is $38.27. Not surprisingly, the Mount Rushmore State leads a group of mainly Midwestern States on the least costliest list:

LEAST EXPENSIVE DATING STATES

North Dakota - $42.43

Nebraska - $48.91

Iowa - $50.90

Wyoming - $52.10

As for the upper end of the spending spectrum, hang on to your wallet if you're dating in the Northeast:

MOST EXPENSIVE DATING STATES

New York - $297.27

New Jersey - $259.60

Hawaii - $239.95

Connecticut - $230.34

California - $226.35

