South Dakota: Home of the Cheapest Dates in America
Depending on your perspective, a 'cheap date' can either be a good thing or a bad thing. But in South Dakota, more than any other state in America, it's the norm.
A USA Today story says the Mount Rushmore State is home to the most inexpensive nights out in the country; the only state where the average date runs under $40 - less than half of the national average ($102.32) for two dinners, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
Not so in South Dakota, where the average cost of a date is $38.27. Not surprisingly, the Mount Rushmore State leads a group of mainly Midwestern States on the least costliest list:
LEAST EXPENSIVE DATING STATES
- North Dakota - $42.43
- Nebraska - $48.91
- Iowa - $50.90
- Wyoming - $52.10
As for the upper end of the spending spectrum, hang on to your wallet if you're dating in the Northeast:
MOST EXPENSIVE DATING STATES
- New York - $297.27
- New Jersey - $259.60
- Hawaii - $239.95
- Connecticut - $230.34
- California - $226.35
