South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Does Pushups In Blizzard

The April Blizzard of 2018 brought 14 inches of snow to Sioux Falls with even higher amounts in greater South Dakota.

While most folks were hunkered down Saturday the troopers of the South Dakota Highway Patrol were out keeping the states roads safe.

One South Dakota Highway patrolman took time out of his duties in the midst of the storm to pay tribute to South Dakota law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty

One trooper posted the above video, that we assume was taken from the cruiser's dash camera, on the South Dakota Highway Patrol's facebook page with #neverforget and the following statement.

"As we bring today to a close, let us not forget about the 39 law enforcement officers, this year, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe. In memory of each of them, this Trooper did 1 push-up for each officer killed in the line of duty.'

Thank you for all you do South Dakota Highway Patrol.

