South Dakota Highway 100 Making More Progress

There will a slight traffic pattern change coming as the construction of a thoroughfare in eastern Sioux Falls reaches another marker.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced via press release that the Maple Street and Highway 100 intersection will be closed for a little over a week. As the project continues its march toward linking with Interstate 90, the contractor needs time and space to complete surface work there.

Anticipated closure will begin on Thursday September 21 with reopening scheduled for Saturday September 30. With rain potential for the weekend that’s a variable that could change the time table.

This would be the south side of the construction for 2017 which should end for the season in early November. Eventually, the four-lane connection to Interstate 90 should happen by 2019 with other work being done affecting Rice Street on the north side of the endeavor.

See Also: