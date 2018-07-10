In a move that may of surprised some, Pierre High grad Peyton Zabel decided to pass on the opportunity to play for the Milwaukee Brewers and instead enroll at Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

He will play football and baseball for the Vikings.

Zabel was drafted by the Brewers with the 575th pick of the 19th round in the 2018 MLB Draft.

He could have taken a smaller signing bonus and done both baseball professionally and played football for Augie, but the travel constraints were one of the deciding factors to choose Augie over pro baseball.

Since he is now enrolling in a four year university, he will not be eligible for the MLB Draft again until after his third year in school.

