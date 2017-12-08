South Dakota High School Basketball Opening with Strong Weekend

The high school basketball season starts as of tonight and there are plenty of great games to choose from around the Sioux Empire.

The 2017-2018 season technically opened on Thursday night with Rapid City Central playing games in Wyoming, but the majority of teams will open play on Friday night.

Locally, in girl's basketball, 2nd ranked Lennox in Class A hosts Sioux Falls Christian in the first game of a doubleheader. Tea Area is at home against Parkston.

Friday night's slate of boys games include Lincoln traveling to Brandon Valley, West Central hosting Dell Rapids, and Lennox hosting Sioux Falls Christian.

Roosevelt and O'Gorman's boys and girls are both traveling west river to play Spearfish and Rapid City Stevens in a weekend doubleheader.

Saturday's schedule is highlighted by a doubleheader at Washington as they host St. Thomas More. This is the last year that the Cavaliers and Warriors will play in the regular season in the near future. St. Thomas More's girls team is currently ranked #1 in the South Dakota Prep Basketball Media Poll. The Washington/St. Thomas More doubleheader can be heard on ESPN 99.1 starting at 5:00.

Friday Night:

Boys

SF Lincoln @ Brandon Valley - 7:00

SF Christian @ Lennox - 7:45

Dell Rapids @ West Central - 7:45

Girls

SF Christian @ Lennox - 6:00

Parkston @ Tea Area - 6:15

Saturday: