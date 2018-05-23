Three teams from the Sioux Falls metro area will have a chance to win a Class A state baseball championship this weekend at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The final four teams are set in South Dakota high school baseball in Class A. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, and Sioux Falls O'Gorman will represent the Sioux Falls metro, while Pierre will come to town looking to spoil the party.

Roosevelt enters as the defending state champion and was the overall top seed entering the tournament. They defeated Douglas and Yankton to get to Sioux Falls Stadium, and currently sits 18-4 overall. Two of their losses this season were to out-of-state teams, while the other two came against O'Gorman and Brandon Valley.

Brandon Valley will get the first shot at Roosevelt in the first semifinal. The Lynx entered as the 5th seed and defeated Huron and Washington to get to this point. They sit at 19-10 overall.

On the other side of the bracket, the 2nd seeded O'Gorman Knights are 16-9 overall and are riding a five game winning streak. Don't let the nine games they lost fool you. O'Gorman is 16-3 overall against South Dakota schools with two of the losses to the Rough Riders and the other one to Lincoln.

Pierre, led by pitcher Peyton Zabel, will meet O'Gorman for the first time this season for the right to go to the championship game. The Govs are 14-6 overall with wins over Sturgis Brown and Lincoln in the postseason. In terms of the teams still left, Pierre has two wins over Brandon Valley. They have not played Roosevelt this year.

A high school state champion in Class A will be crowned at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday, May 26. Three games will be played consecutively to finish out the tournament.

12:00: (1) Roosevelt vs. (5) Brandon Valley

2:00: (2) O'Gorman vs. (6) Pierre

5:00: Championship Game

