South Dakota Has the Second Most Christmas Spirit

'Tis the season for lists! Here's one to make some states seem like they are full of "fa-la-la-la-la" and others very "bah humbug."

Century Link has come up with a list of the states with the most Christmas spirit . They came up with the list by analyzing Google search data that involved searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, shopping trends for wrapping paper, ornaments, and "Elf on a Shelf," streams of Christmas music and tweets about Christmas.

South Dakota came in at #2 out of all fifty states. Merry Christmas!

Washington took the top spot. After South Dakota came Utah, Missouri, Maine, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Iowa and Nebraska were in the middle of the pack at #24 and #25 respectively.

Towards the bottom of the list, Minnesota came in at #44! So much for Minnesota nice!

Alaska, where the sun didn't rise until after 10:00 am today, has the least amount of Christmas spirit.