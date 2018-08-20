South Dakota Has Best Community College System In The Nation

When it comes to Community Colleges South Dakota leads the pack.

According to WalletHub , the Rushmore State has the best Community College system in the nation. The website ranks the top Community Colleges individually and state-by-state. And while Arkansas State University tops the individual list, South Dakota is tops when it comes to the statewide system

In fact, if a Community College is in your future, come to the upper Midwest. According to the ranking, Minnesota comes in second, followed by Montana. North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming also all land inside the Top Twenty.

Two South Dakota schools made the Top Twenty individual list: Mitchell Technical Institute was seventh overall, while Lake Area Technical Institute was number eleven.

Cost was a big factor in the rankings, along with flexible schedules and smaller class sizes.

