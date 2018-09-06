South Dakota Grain Elevator Reopens After Scare of Collapse

A grain elevator in western South Dakota has reopened after the threat of a grain bin collapse at the facility.

The Rapid City Journal reports the grain elevator in Philip began accepting grain again last week.

The grain elevator shut down on August 24 after employees noticed the sides of the 100,000-bushel bin were buckling during the loading of wheat.

Fire and emergency management officials evacuated the nearby downtown business district as a precaution while the bin was being unloaded. The evacuation notice was lifted later that day.

The unloading of the wheat from the bin took several hours to complete. The wheat taken out of the grain bin filled 13 rail cars.

The next thing is to determine what to do about the bin itself. CHS Midwest Cooperative officials are working with engineers to decide the best method for repairing and reinforcing the grain bin.

This could have been a scary situation. But everything was handled before any danger set in thanks to the employees seeing the bin defect right away.

Source: Rapid City Journal

See Also: