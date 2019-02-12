South Dakota Gets Worst Ranking LGBTQ Equality

The 5th annual State Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign has been released and South Dakota was in the lowest-rated category concerning protections for LGBTQ residents.

According to KSFY TV Sioux Falls Pride President Quinn Kathner stated: “It was a little disheartening, but I do recognize there's opportunity to grow. Anything from getting more LGBTQ leaders within our political influences in South Dakota as well as just making a bigger statement for our housing."

"In my personal experience South Dakota it is up and coming. When you have a bigger population in Sioux falls specifically, you have just more people that are coming in that are more welcoming of the culture and then apart of the LGBTQ community. That’s always nice to see,” added Kathner.

Of the four rankings in this report, Minnesota ranked among the best states. Iowa ranked in the second-best category. North Dakota and Nebraska joined South Dakota in the lowest rated category.