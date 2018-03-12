South Dakota Gaining More People Than We Lose

They like us. They really like us.

Or at least, people moving in the United States like us the 5th best.

That's according to United Van Lines, which every year tracks the winners and losers of the population shift.

South Dakota had the fifth best rate of influx last year. Vermont was the No. 1 place to move.

At the bottom? Yeah, it's New Jersey.

Now, these aren't the most accurate measures of population shifts in the country, as it's only one van line and who knows how many people jump borders from neighboring states across the country without hiring a moving company.

But still, it's a broad and interesting measure of trends.

So we ain't so bad, eh?