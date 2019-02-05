South Dakota Flu Cases On The Rise

The South Dakota Department of Health is saying there have been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in the past two weeks. That brings the 2018-19 flu season total to more than a 1,000 cases in South Dakota.

According to KSFY TV Clinical Quality Vice President Dr. David Basel of Avera Medical Group stated: "This is about the peak time period. But this kind of late January, February tends to be in most years where we see the peak. It has to do with when most people are confined indoors and so because it is spread by people in close contact with each other, you know, the colder the weather is, the worse the weather is outside, the more we're around each other," "

The spread of Influenza is caused by droplets from an infected person. It is very important to cover your nose and mouth when you cough or

If you want to avoid getting the flu Healthfinder.com says these are some good tips:

1. Stay away from people who are sick with the flu.

2. Wash your hands often with soap and water.

3. Try not to touch your nose, mouth, or eyes.

4. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze – whether or not you have the flu.