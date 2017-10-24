When it comes to arguments with your significant other, South Dakotans tend to bicker less. According to recent survey conducted by Mattress Clarity, South Dakota couples argue 9 times a month which is lower than the national average of 19 times.

The study also found that South Dakota couples spend the night in separate beds about 11 times a month. As for the state where couples argue the most, well that would be the state of Hawaii with an average of of 47 times a month. Yikes!

Actually, we are tied with Alaska, Maine and West Virginia for being the happiest couples nationwide. The survey was base on 2,500 couple between the ages of 18-65 plus. Check out the interactive map showing the differences between the states.