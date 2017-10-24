Study: South Dakota Couples Don’t Like to Argue
When it comes to arguments with your significant other, South Dakotans tend to bicker less. According to recent survey conducted by Mattress Clarity, South Dakota couples argue 9 times a month which is lower than the national average of 19 times.
The study also found that South Dakota couples spend the night in separate beds about 11 times a month. As for the state where couples argue the most, well that would be the state of Hawaii with an average of of 47 times a month. Yikes!
Actually, we are tied with Alaska, Maine and West Virginia for being the happiest couples nationwide. The survey was base on 2,500 couple between the ages of 18-65 plus. Check out the interactive map showing the differences between the states.
