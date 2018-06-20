South Dakota Could Be in the Hall of Foam for Beer Consumption

We certainly enjoy our beer in South Dakota, placing in the top five states for beer consumption. The number crunchers at Vinepair ranked South Dakota number four in beer consumption. Sorry, Wisconsin. We know you have a giant party school but we still whoop you in beer chugging.

Apparently, we’re drinking 38.2 gallons of suds per year per person. That sounds like a lot! On the other hand, it may also be that recent fishing trip with the guys.

We’ve got some work to do to catch up with New Hampshire. Those northeastern soaks are consuming over 40 gallons of beer per person each year.

Why do some of the new craft beer have to be so darn good? Why does the new JJs store on 57th St. have so many new and delicious lagers to try? Why did AC/DC have to release a cool-ass beer?

Photo by Danny V_TSM

Ah, it is all finally starting to make sense.

Here's the Top 10:

New Hampshire Montana North Dakota South Dakota Wisconsin Maine Nebraska Nevada Vermont Texas

Also See: