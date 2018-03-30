South Dakota Corn The Same, But Fewer Beans in 2018

It's getting closer.

Before you know it, there it is! Those South Dakota fields filled with growing corn and soybeans.

And in 2018, you'll be driving past just about the same amount of corn as you did last year, but you might have to look a little harder for the soybeans.

According to the federal Agriculture Department nationally farmers will seed more soybeans than corn for the first time in over three decades. But South Dakota is bucking the rend, at least a little bit.

South Dakota farmers are expected to plant just about the same amount of corn as last year, but slightly less soybeans.

Other South Dakota crops look to be on the increase this year, including spring wheat, sorghum, flaxseed and hay. Oh, and it appears there won't be quite as many sunflowers or oats.

It's one of the things I look forward to most, seeing the corn and beans peek out of that beautiful dirt. That's a sign of warmer weather!

All you farm folks, be safe out there and best of luck in 2018!

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article